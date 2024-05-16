close global

McLaren boss calls out F1 star over major weakness

McLaren boss Zak Brown has revealed an F1 star's major weakness in the sport, but has still backed him to become a top driver for years to come.

Brown is on a high as McLaren chief having been able to watch Lando Norris take a long overdue maiden grand prix victory after winning in Miami last time out.

Meanwhile, Norris's McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri endured a weekend to forget, finishing way down in 13th and out of the points having been hit by Carlos Sainz but proving a point by setting the fastest lap.

Piastri has just under half the points of Norris's 83 in the drivers' standings but Brown has backed the Australian to become a major player on the grid and emerge as a genuine title contender.

Speaking to the Beyond the Grid podcast, Brown sees a huge amount of potential in Piastri to shine once he gains experience that rids him of rookie traits such as poor tyre usage.

Lando Norris (left) and Oscar Piastri are McLaren team-mates
McLaren have made an excellent start to the F1 season

Piastri can match Norris claims Brown

“He’s very confident, he seems more relaxed, he’s more used to being a Formula 1 driver now," Brown said.

“He’s very fast, and the part where he’s most impressive is in the high-speed corners. When you look at Oscar through the quick stuff, he’s brave.”

“He has some inconsistencies, tyre management [for example] but these things just come with experience.

“Lando is as good as anyone in Formula 1, and Oscar can do everything Lando can do. Sometimes he doesn’t, but that’s more inexperience, so I think he’s going to get better and better.

“That’s why I’m so excited about our driver lineup. We’ve got two of the best drivers in Formula 1.”

