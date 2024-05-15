Major F1 engine change considered following 'FIA talks'

A key concept of the regulation changes set to be introduced in Formula 1 in 2026 could be scrapped altogether, according to the sport's chief.

Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula One Group, has revealed that discussions have taken place over the type of engine which will be used in the years following the application of the new rules.

With the sport setting the target of becoming carbon neutral by 2030, teams have been busy developing more sustainable engines and power units as they look to reduce their overall emissions.

Teams are preparing for new regulations coming in 2026

Stefano Domenicali is planning for the future

F1 looking to the future

The alterations will place more emphasis on electrical power, and bring about a switch to more environmentally-friendly fuels, marking the most significant overhaul to the engine rules since the introduction of the turbo hybrids in 2014.

Domenicali, however, is already turning his attention to the future, suggesting that turbo hybrid engines may be abandoned if the switch to sustainable fuels proves to be successful.

Revealing that initial discussions have already taken place with the FIA, the Italian expressed his intention to pursue other options, should they become available by 2030.

“As soon as the 2026 regulations are defined, we will start to think about what the next steps will be, such as the 2030 engine,” said Domenicali, according to Autosport.com.

“It is a personal consideration of mine, not yet shared with the teams, even if we have spoken about it with the FIA, that if sustainable fuels work, we will need to carefully evaluate whether to continue with hybrid [technology] or whether better solutions will be available."

