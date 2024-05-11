Wolff warns that F1 'magician' may not fix Mercedes woes
Toto Wolff has expressed doubts that an F1 legend can fix Mercedes' current 'difficulties'.
Mercedes have had a nightmare start to their 2024 season, currently fourth behind Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren in the constructors championship.
Fighting for points instead of podiums will have come as a culture shock to the eight-time title winners, after being out-developed by their rivals.
These issues have been amplified by the loss of their star driver Lewis Hamilton, who is leaving the team for Ferrari in 2025.
What next for Wolff and Mercedes?
Mercedes’ woes continued during Miami sprint qualifying, with George Russell and Hamilton failing to get into the top ten, qualifying 11th and 12th respectively.
It is clear the German outfit needs to make changes to develop a championship winning car, but could the ideal individual have just become free for Mercedes?
Adrian Newey recently announced he will be leaving Red Bull, expected to depart during the first quarter of 2025.
Since the announcement multiple F1 teams are reportedly interested in hiring Newey, with Ferrari appearing the most likely candidate currently.
With teams looking to secure Newey's expertise, Mercedes could attempt to hire him to lead them into the next regulation change in 2026.
However, team principal Toto Wolff has argued that Mercedes' problems are too difficult to solve at the moment.
Speaking to Sky Sports Germany, Wolff seemed dejected with Mercedes’ current issues and whether Newey could solve them.
“He's [Newey] obviously an incredible engineer," Wolff said.
"Even the greatest magician would have difficulties in solving our problems.”
