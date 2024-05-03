F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Miami Grand Prix 2024 times as Sargeant out at home race
Logan Sargeant was eliminated in SQ1 at his home grand prix, with he and Williams team-mate Alex Albon finishing dead bottom of the time sheets in the first competitive session of the Miami Grand Prix weekend.
Albon's fastest lap was deleted – although he was set to be eliminated either way – leaving him languishing behind his under-pressure team-mate.
Charles Leclerc was the first driver on the track after his free practice session was cut short just a few minutes after the start, spinning and leaving his Ferrari stranded far from the pits.
However, the Monegasque had no issues getting through to SQ2, comfortably planting his car in the top 15.
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Miami Grand Prix 2024
ELIMINATED IN Q1
16. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]
17. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]
18. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] 19. Logan Sargeant [Williams]
20. Alex Albon [Williams]
How does F1 Sprint Qualifying work?
The shortened qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Saturday's sprint race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of SQ1, with a further five eliminated after SQ2.
Then SQ3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 3 - 5 May
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun