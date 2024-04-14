Hamilton woes continue as key F1 rival gains major jump up the grid

Lewis Hamilton has fallen outside of the top 10 in a set of Formula 1 standings based strictly on driver performance throughout the season.

It has been a torrid year so far for the Brit, who sits ninth in the drivers’ championship and is yet to finish a race in the top six.

He will leave Mercedes at the end of 2024 to join rivals Ferrari, in what looks to be a well-timed switch with the Italian outfit beginning to compete for race wins.

The Silver Arrows have a long road ahead of them, meanwhile, if they are to consistently reach the podium again, with the likes of McLaren and Aston Martin both having started the season with better all-round packages.

Lewis Hamilton finished ninth in the Japanese GP

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

F1 power rankings see fall for Hamilton

F1 has now released its latest update to their power rankings, and it seems that Hamilton’s slide shows no signs of slowing, with the seven-time champion now ranked outside of the top 10 drivers on the grid after a tricky Japanese Grand Prix weekend.

Meanwhile, Ferrari have two drivers inside the top three, with Carlos Sainz on top of the pile with an average score of 9.1/10 so far this season.

Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell also fell down the rankings to ninth, after an underwhelming weekend by his standards.

Major rival Fernando Alonso enjoyed a big rise after his Suzuka performance, moving up three spots to sixth, having scored a points finish in every race so far in 2024.

A surprise outcome also sees Yuki Tsunoda lifted inside the top 10 overall for the first time this season, following a Japanese GP in which he performed as the joint-third best driver on the grid, according to the Suzuka rankings.

