F1 News Today: Verstappen BEATEN in Australia as F1 rivals dominate Australian Grand Prix
F1 News Today: Verstappen BEATEN in Australia as F1 rivals dominate Australian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen suffered a DNF at the Australian Grand Prix, ending his hopes of a 10th consecutive victory.
➡️ READ MORE
Genius behind Red Bull F1 dominance in 'advanced talks' to join major rivals
It has been reported that Red Bull chief engineer Adrian Newey is in talks to join rivals Ferrari.
➡️ READ MORE
Key Red Bull decision-maker blasts 'too slow' Ricciardo
Helmut Marko has taken aim at Daniel Ricciardo after a substandard start to the Formula 1 season from the experienced Australian.
➡️ READ MORE
Steiner warns former F1 driver may NEVER return
Mick Schumacher has made it no secret that he wants to return to the F1 grid – but Guenther Steiner has warned that he may never get that chance.
➡️ READ MORE
Wolff SLAMS 'underwhelming' Mercedes after Hamilton embarrassment
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has said that his team's performances are 'not good enough' following a poor qualifying at the Australian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 2024 Australian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
Red Bull's Sergio Perez will have a lot of work to do if he wants to maintain the team's 100 per cent record of one-two finishes in 2024 during the Australian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Alonso under INVESTIGATION following huge Russell crash
- 18 minutes ago
F1 Results Today: Australian Grand Prix times – Ferrari DOMINATE amid Verstappen and Hamilton drama
- 39 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen BEATEN in Australia as F1 rivals dominate Australian Grand Prix
- 43 minutes ago
F1 Driver Of The Day: What is it, and how to vote for the Australian Grand Prix
- 45 minutes ago
- 6
Hamilton OUT of F1 Australian Grand Prix to cap off horror weekend
- 1 hour ago
Verstappen OUT of Australian Grand Prix after SHOCKING start
- 1 hour ago