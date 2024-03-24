close global

F1 News Today: Verstappen BEATEN in Australia as F1 rivals dominate Australian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen suffered a DNF at the Australian Grand Prix, ending his hopes of a 10th consecutive victory.

Genius behind Red Bull F1 dominance in 'advanced talks' to join major rivals

It has been reported that Red Bull chief engineer Adrian Newey is in talks to join rivals Ferrari.

Key Red Bull decision-maker blasts 'too slow' Ricciardo

Helmut Marko has taken aim at Daniel Ricciardo after a substandard start to the Formula 1 season from the experienced Australian.

Steiner warns former F1 driver may NEVER return

Mick Schumacher has made it no secret that he wants to return to the F1 grid – but Guenther Steiner has warned that he may never get that chance.

Wolff SLAMS 'underwhelming' Mercedes after Hamilton embarrassment

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has said that his team's performances are 'not good enough' following a poor qualifying at the Australian Grand Prix.

F1 2024 Australian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Red Bull's Sergio Perez will have a lot of work to do if he wants to maintain the team's 100 per cent record of one-two finishes in 2024 during the Australian Grand Prix.

Hamilton ally Cullen makes return as Red Bull star hit with PENALTY - GPFans F1 Recap
Hamilton ally Cullen makes return as Red Bull star hit with PENALTY - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Mercedes in qualifying HORROR show as star driver in X-rated rant
F1 News Today: Mercedes in qualifying HORROR show as star driver in X-rated rant

  • Yesterday 20:05

Australian Grand Prix

Alonso under INVESTIGATION following huge Russell crash

  • 18 minutes ago
Australian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Australian Grand Prix times – Ferrari DOMINATE amid Verstappen and Hamilton drama

  • 39 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen BEATEN in Australia as F1 rivals dominate Australian Grand Prix

  • 43 minutes ago
Australian Grand Prix

F1 Driver Of The Day: What is it, and how to vote for the Australian Grand Prix

  • 45 minutes ago
  • 6
Australian Grand Prix

Hamilton OUT of F1 Australian Grand Prix to cap off horror weekend

  • 1 hour ago
Australian Grand Prix

Verstappen OUT of Australian Grand Prix after SHOCKING start

  • 1 hour ago
