F1 News Today: Verstappen BEATEN in Australia as F1 rivals dominate Australian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen suffered a DNF at the Australian Grand Prix, ending his hopes of a 10th consecutive victory.

Genius behind Red Bull F1 dominance in 'advanced talks' to join major rivals

It has been reported that Red Bull chief engineer Adrian Newey is in talks to join rivals Ferrari.

Key Red Bull decision-maker blasts 'too slow' Ricciardo

Helmut Marko has taken aim at Daniel Ricciardo after a substandard start to the Formula 1 season from the experienced Australian.

Steiner warns former F1 driver may NEVER return

Mick Schumacher has made it no secret that he wants to return to the F1 grid – but Guenther Steiner has warned that he may never get that chance.

Wolff SLAMS 'underwhelming' Mercedes after Hamilton embarrassment

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has said that his team's performances are 'not good enough' following a poor qualifying at the Australian Grand Prix.

F1 2024 Australian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Red Bull's Sergio Perez will have a lot of work to do if he wants to maintain the team's 100 per cent record of one-two finishes in 2024 during the Australian Grand Prix.

