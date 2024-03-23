Key Red Bull decision-maker blasts 'too slow' Ricciardo

Helmut Marko has taken aim at Daniel Ricciardo after a substandard start to the Formula 1 season from the experienced Australian.

The ‘Honey Badger’ is yet to challenge for points or Q3 and has struggled to extract the pace that Visa Cash App RB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda has from the VCARB 01.

The Japanese driver made Q3 in Bahrain and has shown flashes of speed, while Ricciardo was halted by a slow pit-stop and a clumsy spin in Saudi Arabia.

Both drivers are vowing for a potential opening with Red Bull for the 2025 season and beyond, but they need to be on top form to have any chance of being in with a shot of securing the drive.

Daniel Ricciardo must improve if he wants a Red Bull seat

Helmut Marko is keen to push Red Bull contracted drivers

Marko keen on Ricciardo improvement

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has now assessed their performances so far this year and is mindful that improvement is required from Ricciardo in all aspects of the race weekend.

“There's a lot at stake for [Tsunoda and Ricciardo]. Both might be hoping for a seat at Red Bull, and one should be well ahead of the other,” said Marko.

“So far Ricciardo is a bit behind. But let's put it this way: Tsunoda's qualifying speed is OK. But in the race, both are too slow. I think one point would have been possible in each of the first two races.

“It's very difficult to score points behind the top five [teams] and, when you have an opportunity, you can't afford to make mistakes. You have to test the decisions in the absolute right order.”

With Liam Lawson waiting in the wings, pressure could yet mount on Ricciardo and Tsunoda if they fail to deliver to the levels expected by Red Bull.

Above all, the team will be hoping that they can secure points in the crucial constructors’ championship fight which could have major implications on their future competitiveness.

