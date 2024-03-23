F1 2024 Australian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Red Bull's Sergio Perez will have a lot of work to do if he wants to maintain the team's 100 per cent record of one-two finishes in 2024 during the Australian Grand Prix.

While three-time world champion Max Verstappen stormed to yet another pole position, Perez will have to get past two McLarens and two Ferraris if he is to get close to his team-mate, following a penalty for impeding Nico Hulkenberg during qualifying.

The Mexican qualified up in third, but will start down in sixth behind Verstappen, Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc and hometown hero Oscar Piastri.

Mercedes, meanwhile, have a mountain to climb in Sunday's race, with George Russell once again beating team-mate Lewis Hamilton, but will still only line up in seventh. Hamilton didn't manage to get out of Q2, and will start 11th.

Max Verstappen claimed pole position in Australia

Lewis Hamilton's miserable 2024 continues

F1 Australian Grand Prix 2024 Grid

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:15:915sec

2. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.270sec

3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.400sec

4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.520sec

5. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.657sec

6. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] (Three-place grid penalty)

7. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.809sec

8. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.873sec

9. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.157sec

10. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.637sec

11. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]

12. Alex Albon [Williams]

13. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]

14. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

15. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

16. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]

17. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

18. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]

19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]

Are there any grid penalties?

Yes, Perez has been handed a three-place grid drop for an altercation with Haas driver Hulkenberg.

The Mexican was adjudged to have held up Hulkenberg heading into turn 13, when the German driver was on a hot lap.

When is the 2024 Australian Grand Prix?

Lights out in Melbourne will be at 1500 local time on Sunday March 23. That is 0400 in the UK, 0500 CT or midnight on the east coast of the United States.

If you are watching on the west coast of the United States, the key time is 2100 PT.

