F1 Results Today: Australian Grand Prix qualifying times - Verstappen on pole as Mercedes suffer horror show

Max Verstappen produced another fine lap when it mattered to snatch pole position for the Australian Grand Prix from the grasp of Ferrari.

He will line-up alongside Carlos Sainz for Sunday’s race, which appears like it could be a lot closer owing to the Scuderia’s improved race pace.

MercedesLewis Hamilton was eliminated in second qualifying – leaving him 11th as the W15’s lack of pace continues to plague his swansong season with the team.

Alex Albon pushed the boat for Williams after taking Logan Sargeant’s chassis in Melbourne following a crash in FP1 and will line up in 12th for Sunday’s race.

Yuki Tsunoda continued to stamp his authority as Visa Cash App RB’s lead driver by qualifying eighth as home favourite team-mate Daniel Ricciardo was eliminated from Q1 in 18th.

F1 Qualifying Results: Bahrain Grand Prix 2024

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:15:915sec

2. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.270sec

3. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.359sec

4. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.400sec

5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.520sec

6. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.657sec

7. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.809sec

8. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.873sec

9. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.157sec

10. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.637sec

ELIMINATED IN Q2

11. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]

12. Alex Albon [Williams]

13. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]

14. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

15. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

ELIMINATED IN Q1

16. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]

17. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

18. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]

19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The 60-minute qualifying session is split into three finite windows which provides a dramatic prelude to Sunday's big race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

