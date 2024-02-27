Mercedes urged to 'stop' as Russell meme fest begins after HILARIOUS photo shoot
Mercedes urged to 'stop' as Russell meme fest begins after HILARIOUS photo shoot
Mercedes driver George Russell has got his funny social media memes for 2024 up and running after a hilarious photo shoot.
Russell endured a difficult season in 2023, finishing eighth place in the standings with just two podium finishes, and was beaten comfortably by outgoing team-mate Lewis Hamilton.
READ MORE: Brundle reveals Red Bull 'challenges' amid Horner investigation
But while he struggled on the track, the 26-year-old did not disappoint off of it with some brilliant internet memes across the season, including his iconic main theme pose and his head turn to the camera at the United States Grand Prix in Austin.
Now, Russell has got the ball rolling in fine fashion for the 2024 season in an F1 photo shoot.
READ MORE: Horner SNUBS Verstappen in stunning driver claim
Russell produces hilarious meme
Posting on their official X account, Mercedes posted a picture of Russell holding his race helmet and staring into a camera lens, creating a hilarious image.
READ MORE: Marko issues 'ejector seat' warning to key RB figures
The Brackley-based team captioned it: “When you overhear someone talking about F1 in public,” followed by the eyes emoji.
When you overhear someone talking about @F1 in public 👀 pic.twitter.com/6FFiynhikS— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 26, 2024
Fans were quick to react to the post and express their excitement about a season that is certain to produce more brilliant Russell content.
READ MORE: Horner Red Bull investigation 'COMPLETED' as new verdict date given
“Is there a version with Lewis?” one user wrote.
“Me when I see someone with a mercedes shirt in the street,” another said.
“Stop making George a meme, he is already the greatest walking meme of f1,” a third wrote.
READ MORE: Full F1 2024 season schedule with UK start times confirmed
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Mercedes urged to 'stop' as Russell meme fest begins after HILARIOUS photo shoot
- 9 minutes ago
Horner pinpoints Ricciardo's post-Red Bull F1 DOWNFALL
- 1 hour ago
Brundle reveals Red Bull 'challenges' amid Horner investigation
- 1 hour ago
Wolff hints at potential Hamilton 2025 replacement
- 2 hours ago
Horner SNUBS Verstappen in stunning driver claim
- 3 hours ago
Marko issues 'ejector seat' warning to key RB figures
- Yesterday 18:59