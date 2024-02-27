close global

Mercedes urged to 'stop' as Russell meme fest begins after HILARIOUS photo shoot

Mercedes driver George Russell has got his funny social media memes for 2024 up and running after a hilarious photo shoot.

Russell endured a difficult season in 2023, finishing eighth place in the standings with just two podium finishes, and was beaten comfortably by outgoing team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

But while he struggled on the track, the 26-year-old did not disappoint off of it with some brilliant internet memes across the season, including his iconic main theme pose and his head turn to the camera at the United States Grand Prix in Austin.

Now, Russell has got the ball rolling in fine fashion for the 2024 season in an F1 photo shoot.

George Russell has produced some iconic memes in F1
The Brit struggled on the track in 2023
But he got the ball rolling with his 2024 memes in hilarious fashion

Russell produces hilarious meme

Posting on their official X account, Mercedes posted a picture of Russell holding his race helmet and staring into a camera lens, creating a hilarious image.

The Brackley-based team captioned it: “When you overhear someone talking about F1 in public,” followed by the eyes emoji.

Fans were quick to react to the post and express their excitement about a season that is certain to produce more brilliant Russell content.

“Is there a version with Lewis?” one user wrote.

“Me when I see someone with a mercedes shirt in the street,” another said.

“Stop making George a meme, he is already the greatest walking meme of f1,” a third wrote.

