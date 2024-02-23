Horner provides FRESH investigation update as 'unrealistic' Red Bull admission made - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has spoken out again regarding the internal investigation over allegations made against him within the team.

Verstappen makes 'unrealistic' admission on 2024 goals

Max Verstappen has admitted that it is ‘unrealistic’ to expect to have another dominant season in F1, suggesting a tighter battle at the front.

F1 Testing Results: Verstappen beaten as F1 rival sets the tempo on Day 3

Red Bull's rivals continued to lay down the gauntlet to Max Verstappen and his team on day three of testing in Bahrain.

Lewis Hamilton 'ABUSE' called out by former Ferrari man

A former Ferrari employee has called out the Formula 1 media for their treatment of Lewis Hamilton.

F1 star pegs REASON for drain cover issues in Bahrain

GPFans exclusively spoke to an F1 driver, who believes he knows why the drain covers came loose on two occasions in Bahrain during pre-season testing.

