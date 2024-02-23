Verstappen makes 'unrealistic' admission on 2024 goals

Max Verstappen has admitted that it is ‘unrealistic’ to expect to have another dominant season in F1 like the one he had in 2023.

The Dutchman was almost unstoppable last season as he won 19 out of 22 races and sealed his third consecutive world title by more than doubling his team-mate Sergio Perez’s points tally.

Perez would win two of the other three grands prix, as Carlos Sainz's win in Singapore denied Red Bull the chance of winning every race on the calendar.

Verstappen: Another season like 2023 is unrealistic

The team would win their sixth constructors’ championship with a staggering 860 points, more than double that of their nearest rivals Mercedes in second.

But despite having such an incredible year with the RB19, Verstappen is not getting too ahead of himself going into the new season.

Speaking with ESPN, the 26-year-old claimed that thinking about repeating a season like 2023 this year is ‘unrealistic.’

“To try and have another season like that, I think it’s quite unrealistic,” he said.

“But I’m just excited to see the new car and hopefully we can be again very competitive and for me it’s just, you know I always try to improve a little bit here and there.

“Of course it all depends on the total package, but I’m just happy to get started again and start racing.”

