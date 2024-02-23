Lewis Hamilton 'ABUSE' called out by former Ferrari man

Former Ferrari general manager Peter Windsor has called out the F1 media for ‘abusing’ Lewis Hamilton.

The journalist has pointed out how the ‘unhealthy’ competition between media outlets to get out the most engaging content has caused the drivers to suffer as a result.

This is especially apparent with Hamilton, as his words hold incredible weight by being statistically the most successful driver in history and one of the most popular.

Windsor calls out media over Hamilton abuse

Speaking in a recent interview with Cameron F1, Windsor explained how the seven-time world champion has faced years of media bullying, as they go beyond their professional boundary to get content and ‘abuse’ him and other drivers in the process.

“He’s [Hamilton] been abused so many times by stupid questions from journalists who just want to provoke him into saying something that they can misquote and put in a big black bold headline,” Windsor said.

“He’s just given up really talking to the press in any sort of meaningful way and it’s very sad that the press these days has done that.”

Windsor also spoke of his disappointment about the culture around F1, labelling it as “quite nasty.”

He concluded by pointing out how horrible media bullying as become and that it is important to remember that drivers are also human beings and deserve privacy.

