F1 News Today: Hamilton hypes up new Mercedes as Ricciardo ANNOYED by Red Bull rival
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton has suffered behind the wheel of the last two Mercedes F1 cars he has driven in, but his latest venture around the racetrack appears to have restored his vitality.
Ricciardo unhappy with Red Bull rival over festive gift
Daniel Ricciardo was left bemused with Red Bull driver Sergio Perez after his secret Santa gift arrived late.
F1 boss applies pressure on iconic track as delays hit renovation
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has put more pressure on Monza after it was claimed by the boss of Italian motorsport that a contract renewal was imminent before delays hit key renovation work.
Wolff makes Mercedes 'sporting advantage' F1 wind tunnel claim
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has admitted that any attempt to purposely finish behind Ferrari in the constructors' championship for more wind tunnel time would not have been a 'one-dimensional' decision.
F1 team drops intriguing name change clue
McLaren have dropped a huge clue on the name of their 2024 car ahead of the official unveiling early next year.
