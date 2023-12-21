Ricciardo unhappy with Red Bull rival over festive gift

Sam Cook

Thursday 21 December 2023 21:57

Daniel Ricciardo was left bemused with Red Bull driver Sergio Perez after his secret Santa gift arrived late.

In what has become an end of year tradition, Formula 1 released a video of the drivers unwrapping their gifts to each other on their official YouTube channel.

While Charles Leclerc gifted Zhou Guanyu a nude calendar of his Alfa Romeo team-mate Valtteri Bottas, many of the gifts were thoughtful and came with nice messages to each other to enjoy the festive period.

However, Ricciardo didn't seem too pleased by the fact his gift arrived late (bearing in mind the video was filmed during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend).

"It came late," he complained.

"So I've got a bone to pick with whoever selected it."

Daniel Ricciardo is often seen as a bit of a joker on the F1 paddock

Valtteri Bottas recently got his kit off for a nude calendar to raise money for charity

Daniel Ricciardo has been rumoured to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull

Ricciardo's Aussie-themed Christmas gift

He was more grateful when he realised that Perez had in fact gifted him with a limited edition bottle of his own brand tequila.

"Thank you Checo," he said. "I do like tequila very much."

Ricciardo himself had fellow Australian Oscar Piastri for secret Santa, and decided rather predictably to stick with the Aussie theme, buying him a koala t-shirt to go with some chocolate.

READ MORE: Verstappen gifts F1 rival NUDE Christmas present