Verstappen gifts F1 rival NUDE Christmas present

Tyler Rowlinson

Tuesday 19 December 2023 17:57

Max Verstappen gifted a hilarious present to Valtteri Bottas in the 2023 F1 drivers’ Secret Santa.

Bottas has been raising money for men health’s charity Movember with his ‘Bottass 2024’ calendar, which features pictures of the Alfa Romeo driver baring his backside.

An initial run of 10,000 copies, with $5.46 from each being donated to prostate cancer research, swiftly sold out before more were printed with the Finn raising $150,000 for the cause up to now.

And three-time champion Verstappen played on the initiative to create an amusing Christmas gift for his colleague.

Verstappen gifts Bottas nude present

As part of F1’s annual Secret Santa between the drivers, Bottas was left intrigued by his present.

“Huh, interesting,” he said.

“A simply lovely look at butts in art. So it’s a book about art and butts.”

As he opened the book’s contents, he couldn’t help but laugh as he realised the Dutchman’s joke.

Valtteri's Secret Santa gift this year *might* just land him on the naughty list 😜#F1 @ValtteriBottas pic.twitter.com/CbVnJw0md4 — Formula 1 (@F1) December 18, 2023

“There you go. It says have a cracking Christmas.”

“There’s like existing art photos but then me put on top of them. So it’s really creative actually.”

And it did not take the Finn long to work out who the gift was from with one of Verstappen’s iconic memes.

“Who could it be? ‘Simply lovely’. Max? Alright! Well done Max. It’s really creative, so thank you very much. Merry Christmas.”

