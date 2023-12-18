Matthew Hobkinson

Monday 18 December 2023 22:57

Max Verstappen has been spotted using his 2023 Formula 1 drivers' championship trophy as a Christmas card holder in a recent social media post.

Since 2021, the Dutchman has been virtually untouchable. This was clear to see over the past year, with Verstappen winning 19 of the 22 races that took place.

Admittedly the 26-year-old was driving one of the most dominant cars in the history of the sport, but you need to look no further than Sergio Perez's relative struggles in the same RB19 to show just how impressive Verstappen truly was.

Even if you doubled Perez's points tally, worthy of second place in the drivers' standings, Verstappen would still have a five-point cushion in P1.

Max Verstappen had plenty of cause to celebrate with Red Bull in 2023

The Red Bull star collected his third drivers' championship trophy at the end of the season

Sergio Perez's points tally in P2 was less than half of Verstappen's total

Verstappen's festive F1 trophy use

And as the third trophy of its kind enters the Verstappen household, you might be wondering where he keeps them all.

Given it is not the smallest of awards, far from it, it would seem that the Red Bull star has a challenge on his hands to find a spot for his latest addition to the collection.

Yet in a recent stream that Verstappen took part in, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that the trophy was in fact hiding in plain sight, being used for a rather simple festive purpose.

The award was put to work by propping up a Christmas card on top of a cluttered table, with a rather on-trend Red Bull-themed drinks fridge beneath it.

Nothing to see here just Max using his Championship trophy as a Christmas Card stand 😭 pic.twitter.com/vkmEUW8zW8 — RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) December 17, 2023

Although uncertain where the other two trophies are, we like to think that they are being used to drape two stockings above a fire-place waiting for Father Christmas to arrive.

