Strange Max Verstappen wish reveals huge problem

Shay Rogers

Sunday 17 December 2023 22:57

Max Verstappen may be Formula 1’s mad cat lady of the sport according to a video posted on Red Bull Racing’s X account.

The Dutchman has raked in millions from a Red Bull contract earned off the back of some of the most dominant performances in F1 history.

It means that he has plenty of capital to spend on cats, which appear to be one of his favourite animals.

The video on X, has received nearly 2,000 likes and has been viewed 160,000 times by fans on the platform.

Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

“Max, do you want anymore cats?” Verstappen was asked.

“Well, I mean I would like 100 cats, but you also have to take care of them.” he responded.

With a 23 race Formula 1 calendar and a lot of time spent away from home, it’s probably fair that the Dutchman resists the urge to adopt any more feline friends.

Perhaps this is an argument for the three-time champion to use in the future when campaigning for less races and less congested schedule for those that work in the paddock.

"Max, are you planning on getting any more cats?"🐱🤣 pic.twitter.com/lVFr20pp5L — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) December 16, 2023

