F1 boss applies pressure on iconic track as delays hit renovation

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has put more pressure on Monza after it was claimed by the boss of Italian motorsport that a contract renewal was imminent before delays hit key renovation work.

Angelo Sticchi Damiani stated last month that contract renewals had already been agreed with F1 for Monza to host the Italian Grand Prix and Imola to host the Emilia Romagna race, labelling it a ‘crazy’ achievement for Italy to be hosting two grands prix.

While Domenicali confirmed that contract talks were underway, he urged that Monza must start the pre-planned construction work that had been set out in September.

Pre-planned construction work has yet to start at Monza ahead of next year

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali confirmed contract talks with Monza and Imola are ongoing

Domenicali ramps up pressure on Monza

"We are indeed negotiating with Monza and Imola about a possible contract extension," he said, as per RacingNews365.

"I am in good contact with the motorsport federation in Italy, but the work at Monza was supposed to start after the Grand Prix and still hasn't started in December. It should now start in the near future.

"My pressure is constructive, but internal bureaucracies should not be able to stop certain projects.

The race at Imola in 2023 was cancelled due to torrential weather, with the event set to return for next season on May 17-19.

Imola is set to return to the calendar for 2024 after its cancellation this season

"We have to move with the times,” he added. “In 2020 Imola was given an extraordinary opportunity and they were ready for it.

"This year, unfortunately, we couldn't race there because of the floods. We are looking forward to racing there again next year, but you also have to understand that we cannot invest more privately.

"It's all about understanding our country's willingness to invest in F1 as a sporting, promotional and business platform, because Formula 1 can no longer be privately managed."

