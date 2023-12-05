F1 News Today: Wolff brutally plays down huge Mercedes decision as Perez raises alarm over employee welfare

Dan Davis

Tuesday 5 December 2023 05:57

Having been accused of vetoing a penalty waiver for Ferrari in Las Vegas, Toto Wolff believes every other team boss would have followed the same course.

Perez hits out at F1 calendar with drivers and staff 'at the limit'

Sergio Perez has raised concerns over the length of the Formula 1 season after personnel struggled to cope with the demands of travel towards the end of the year.

Hamilton reveals true feelings on winning titles at Red Bull

Lewis Hamilton has refuted suggestions that he should join Red Bull to win another title, insisting that doing so with Mercedes would be better for his legacy.

Reports: Leclerc agrees HUGE new Ferrari contract

Charles Leclerc has signed a new five-year contract with Ferrari which would take his deal up until 2029, according to reports.

Controversial former F1 driver tastes success on racing return

Former Haas Formula 1 driver Nikita Mazepin reigned victorious on his return to racing this weekend, winning in the LMP2 category of the Asian Le Mans Series.

