F1 reveals 2024 sprint races after calendar controversy

Formula 1 has announced the six races which will play host to the sprint format in 2024.

Two new venues will play host to a sprint for the first time, including the returning Chinese Grand Prix.

The format is spaced out across the year, with the first set to be held in China in late April, and the last in Qatar at the penultimate race of the season in late November.

Formula 1’s decision to release the calendar means that they decided against adding more sprint races to its billing – something which will please personnel around the paddock.

Max Verstappen dominated many of the sprint races this season, taking 75% of the victories on offer

F1 switches things up

The US will best the first country to host two sprints in the same season, with Miami and Austin receiving the call to switch up the weekend’s running.

After a one year absence from hosting the format, Brazil gets another chance to shine - having witnessed some of the most spectacular sprint moments in its short history.

Kevin Magnussen's emphatic 2022 sprint pole for Haas, as well as Lewis Hamilton's 2021 recovery drive are two performances that spring to mind from Sao Paulo.

