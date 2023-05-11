Absent F1 Grand Prix set for RETURN in 2024

Dan McCarthy

Thursday 11 May 2023 09:57

The Chinese Grand Prix could be set to return to the Formula 1 calendar in 2024 after the FIA restored the Grade One licence to the Shanghai International Circuit in order for it to host F1 races.

There has not been a Grand Prix in China since 2019 following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.

China has implemented some of the strictest restrictions on its population and has not been in a position to host the race since.

It was due to return to the calendar this year but was pulled late on, leading to a long break between the Australian and Azerbaijan races.

READ MORE: Why Chinese GP decision could prove CRUCIAL in title race

Hamilton the master of Shanghai

In 16 runnings of the Chinese Grand Prix, no one has been more successful than Lewis Hamilton with the British star winning there six times across his career.

Lewis Hamilton won the 2011 Chinese Grand Prix with McLaren

Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel are the other multiple winners with two apiece, while Rubens Barrichello won the first staging in September 2004 with Ferrari.

Following the Covid pandemic, the racetrack lost its Grade One licence which is required for any venue to host an F1 race, as FIA inspectors could not travel to inspect and renew it.

Now though, there is optimism the race will return next year and local organisers are reportedly planning to mark the 20th anniversary of the first race.

Other circuits will be hoping for a similar reprieve as it is now more competitive than ever to host an F1 Grand Prix.

Here are three more tracks that we'd like to see make a return to the season.

Hockenheimring, Germany

Considering 10 of the 23 Drviers' Championship titles have gone to drivers from Germany since the turn of the millennium (Michael Schumacher, Vettel, and Nico Rosberg), it feels strange that Germany does not host a Grand Prix.

Sebastian Vettel took pole in his home race in 2018

Hockenheim was the usual venue for German F1 races and although the circuit underwent a major transformation in 2002 to shorten the lap and get rid of the long forested straights, it remained a popular venue.

The last running in 2019 was one of the greatest F1 races of the 2010s with Max Verstappen winning a rian-soddened race in his Red Bull.

READ MORE: Nico Rosberg: Sky F1 pundit and former world champion

Kyalami, South Africa

Liberty Media have ambitions to put on a race in South Africa as it would mean all continents on Earth are represented in F1.

There has not been a race held in South Africa since 1993 but plans are afoot to bring the sport back to the Kyalami circuit.

Situated just outside Johannesburg, it has hosted World Superbike races and was also the host of the 2008-09 South African round of the now-defunct A1 GP series.

It is a fast circuit with lots of sweeping, undulating corners and one that Hamilton has expressed interest in racing on.

READ MORE: Hamilton admits he's PUSHING F1 to add 'dream' race to calendar

Sepang, Malaysia

Like Shanghai, Sepang is one of few custom-built racetracks in Asia and has not been on the F1 calendar since 2017.

First held in 1999, Malaysia used to be one of the closing races of the season but was moved to near the start of the year soon after.

It could often be unpredictable with 11 winners in 19 years and the 2009 race saw half points awarded as monsoon-esque conditions brought the racing to a halt.

Rising costs and the popularity of the neighbouring night race in Singapore led to its demise. But Sepang was a far superior track to ones nearby.

READ MORE: Zhou makes BIG Chinese GP claim as F1 break continues