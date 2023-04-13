Zhou makes BIG Chinese GP claim as F1 break continues

Harry Smith

Zhou Guanyu has insisted that F1 is continuing to grow in popularity in China, despite no Chinese Grand Prix being held in the 2020s.

The three-week spring break will no doubt be of frustration to Zhou, given the break was born out of the cancellation of his home Grand Prix.

Alfa Romeo's Chinese driver is still yet to experience a home Grand Prix, with the most recent race in China taking place in 2019.

The country's Covid-19 restrictions had previously made the race impossible to host, but there is hope that the race will return to the Formula 1 calendar in 2024 after Xi Jinping relaxed the country's Covid-19 policy.

Zhou is the first-ever full-time F1 driver from China, and the 23-year-old has already made a big impact on the popularity of motor racing in his home country.

Zhou Guanyu has impressed up against team-mate Valtteri Bottas this season

Chinese demand exists

"I have no doubts all the tickets will be sold out really quickly, and that it will be packed with people around the whole circuit," Zhou said in a recent interview with Sky Sports.

"I've felt the popularity improve growing up, recent years, especially the last few years since I became an F1 driver. There are a lot of people who just want to go on a track day, driving themselves, and are also interested in watching races - so it's nice to see that."

Zhou then highlighted how crucial getting the Chinese Grand Prix back on the calendar will be for the continued growth of F1 in China.

"I think the most important part, the next big step, will be having the home race so that people newly interested in Formula 1 can actually experience that themselves and they can really feel the impact and energy of the sport."

