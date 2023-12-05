Sargeant 'champion' and Verstappen bottom of peculiar F1 table

Tyler Rowlinson

Tuesday 5 December 2023 08:27

Logan Sargeant has been revealed as the driver who cost his team the most money through crashes during the 2023 season, with Max Verstappen in last place.

It is the one table that no Formula 1 driver wants to sit on top of, with those in its upper reaches inflicting damage worth millions throughout the campaign.

Sargeant, who recently signed on with Williams for next season, cost his team $4.3 million (£3.4 m) in total in 2023. His two crashes at Zandvoort at the Dutch Grand Prix cost $1.4 million (£1.1 m) alone.

Williams revealed that development for next year had been impacted by the series of incidents, with Alex Albon racking up an overall bill worth $2.7 million (£2.1 m).

READ MORE: Norris lauds key figure in McLaren F1 revival

Logan Sargeant tops the Formula 1 crash-damage table after numerous incidents across 2023

Max Verstappen comes in last place after a smooth season with Red Bull

Accident prone

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz takes second place, with $3.6 million (£2.8 m) in damages.

The Spaniard suffered two big crashes in the season, having hitting a loose manhole cover in Las Vegas and then crashed a week later in practice in Abu Dhabi.

The final podium spot goes to Red Bull's Sergio Perez. His shunt in qualifying in Monaco cost the constructors' champions over a million dollars.

The Mexican totalled $3.2 million (£2.5 m) for the season.

Carlos Sainz comes second on the list with $3.6 million in damages

His team-mate Max Verstappen comes bottom of the list, with a total of just $345,000 (£273,000).

The Dutchman suffered a broken sidepod after contact with George Russell in Azerbaijan, a broken front wing after exiting the pit line in Silverstone and another broken front wing in Las Vegas.

Overall, the grid accumulated around $40 million (£31.6 m) in damages altogether, not including engine costs.

Here is the full list below, as per RacingNews365:

1 Logan Sargeant - $4.333.000 2 Carlos Sainz - $3.644.000 3 Sergio Perez - $3.224.000 4 Esteban Ocon - $2.999.000 5 Lance Stroll - $2.834.000 6 Alex Albon - $2.786.000 7 Kevin Magnussen - $2.576.000 8 Pierre Gasly - $2.426.000 9 Oscar Piastri - $2.271.000 10 Charles Leclerc - $1.914.000 11 Nico Hulkenberg - $1.557.000 12 Nyck de Vries/Daniel Ricciardo - $1.522.000 13 Lando Norris - $1.452.000 14 Yuki Tsunoda - $1.255.000 15 Guanyu Zhou - $1.207.000 16 Lewis Hamilton - $880.000 17 Fernando Alonso - $830.000 18 Valtteri Bottas - $700.000 19 George Russell - $670.000 20 Max Verstappen - $345.000

READ MORE: F1 pundit warns Aston Martin over Alonso future decision