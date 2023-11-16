Albon admits Las Vegas conditions could impact drivers' performances

Sam Cook

Thursday 16 November 2023 14:12

Williams driver Alex Albon has claimed the expected cold temperatures at this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix may lead to a good race for his team.

The team have struggled with performance in recent races, with hot temperatures seemingly causing havoc with their FW45.

In fact, they have failed to score a single point during the main races in Singapore, Qatar and Brazil, three of the hottest races on the calendar.

Formula 1 heads to the US for the third time in 2023 this weekend, with the inaugural Las Vegas GP taking place around the streets of the famous city.

Having last visited over 40 years ago for the Caesars Palace GP, the event is likely to be a special one, for which Williams have revealed a new livery that will be shown off under the lights.

Formula 1 heads to a new location this weekend for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Williams will be showing off a new livery at the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Williams have struggled to pick up points in the hotter races this season

Coldest race in F1 history

Cold temperatures are expected to rule the weekend, with some suggestion that it may become the coldest grand prix in history.

Albon believes this can only be a good thing for the Grove-based outfit.

“Vegas… the stars should hopefully align,” Albon told Autosport.

“But I don’t want to say that, so don’t quote me on it! It’s a track that should suit us in terms of its layout but it should also suit us in terms of its temperatures.

“Qualifying is going to be a real big interest I think for everyone to try and get the tyre to work in that temperature. That really won’t be easy, but that suits us much more."

READ MORE: When is the next F1 Grand Prix? Qualifying and race info for Las Vegas