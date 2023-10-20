Williams join Red Bull with stunning American livery design

Tyler Foster

In preparation for the United States Grand Prix weekend in Austin, Williams have been spotted with a new special livery as they join both Red Bull and Haas who have already revealed their licks of new paint.

So far this season, Williams have been somewhat strict on themselves regarding the opportunity to use a one-off livery for individual race weekends. Prior to Formula 1’s second visit to the United States this season, the British team had only twice made changes to their paint job.

Just as the team seemingly prepared to return their livery back to its base design, a spotting of their chassis in the Circuit of the Americas pitlane has sparked excitement over a potential American livery.

F1 currently houses an American driver on its grid for the first time since 2015. It seems that Williams are taking advantage of their Floridian rookie Logan Sargeant in order to wave the stars and stripes on their car. They will become the third team this weekend to utilise a US-themed livery alongside Red Bull and American team Haas.

Williams' livery throughout 2023

Williams celebrated their 800th GP and their home race with this patriotic livery

Firstly, for their home race at Silverstone which also coincided with their 800th grand prix, Williams added a cheeky Union Jack onto their engine cover.

Secondly, a fan-run competition back in May helped decide the use of a special livery for the team’s Asian leg between Singapore, Japan and Qatar. The winning design highlighted a unique colour scheme to represent their ‘Gulf’ partnership.

Williams changed to a 'gulf' livery which was last seen by McLaren at the 2021 Monaco GP

