Williams unveil STUNNING new livery for Singapore Grand Prix

Chris Deeley

Thursday 14 September 2023 22:27

Williams have unveiled a striking new livery for the Singapore Grand Prix, as they look to build on the pace that Alex Albon has shown in recent weeks.

Albon is the only Williams driver to score a championship point this season, with Logan Sargeant growing slowly into his rookie season in Formula 1.

The Singapore race marks the end of the European portion of the season, with teams going from Monza two weeks ago to southeast Asia a fortnight later – for a night race on a street circuit.

Williams: Our livery celebrates boldness

The team's statement read: "Williams Racing is delighted to unveil the bespoke Williams Racing x Gulf Oil International fan voted livery ‘Bolder Than Bold’, which the team is showcasing at the 2023 Singapore, Japanese and Qatar Grands Prix.

"An enormous 180,000 votes were cast across the closely fought competition, which was designed to celebrate the spirit of two iconic motorsport brands and is poised to deliver an historic moment on the track.

"This livery celebrates the boldness of those determined to make their mark, keep progressing and pushing boundaries.

"It embodies more than just being brave, heroic, or fearless. It represents an unwavering commitment to never giving up and always approaching challenges with confidence. Gulf and Williams Racing share a resolute belief in being bold on and off the track."

