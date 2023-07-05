Williams reveal STRIKING special livery for British Grand Prix

Harry Smith

Williams have revealed a special edition livery for the British Grand Prix, marking their 800th grand prix as an F1 team.

The team were set to celebrate their 800th race at the British Grand Prix, although the cancellation of the Emila Romagna Grand Prix has pushed back that celebration.

This new livery will therefore debut on home soil at Silverstone this weekend, even though the Hungarian Grand Prix is the team's 800th grand prix outing.

Williams will hope to mark the occasion and the special livery with more points as they close up to their midfield rivals, while Logan Sargeant is still searching for his first points as an F1 driver.

New look for Williams

"The one-off Silverstone design, running on both FW45s of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant this weekend, pays homage to the team’s British heritage and to our beloved founder, the late Sir Frank Williams," read a team statement.

Speaking about the milestone, team principal James Vowles explained: "Reaching the milestone of our 800th grand prix is a remarkable achievement for Williams Racing.

“We are incredibly proud of our history and the legacy built over the years.

“Over our 46-year history, the team has achieved incredible results. With nine constructors’ championships and seven drivers’ titles to our name, we are the second most successful Formula 1 team of all time, only behind Ferrari.”

