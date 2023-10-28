Horner reveals 'there is pressure' on Perez in remainder of 2023

Sam Cook

Saturday 28 October 2023 16:29

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has admitted that there is pressure on Sergio Perez after what has been a difficult season for the Mexican driver.

Perez has struggled to keep up with the supreme performances of his three-time world champion team-mate Max Verstappen.

Having won two of the first four races of the season, Perez has failed to win any of the next 14 in his dominant RB19 car, whilst Verstappen has cruised to the world championship.

There had been some reports of an ultimatum between Red Bull and Perez, that he must finish second in the drivers' championship, or have his contract ripped up a season early.

The Mexican has been criticised by fans, former drivers and members of his own team at times this season, as he has struggled to stay ahead of the rest of the competition.

Sergio Perez will be hoping to put on a show for his home fans this weekend

Some of Sergio Perez's harshest critics this season have been from within his team, including Helmut Marko

Horner confident Perez can recapture form

With Lewis Hamilton's disqualification from the United States Grand Prix, Perez finds himself 39 points ahead of the Brit in third, with four races left.

Now, Horner has suggested that any talk of Perez being replaced before the end of 2024 and, indeed, rumours of a potential retirement at Perez's home race in Mexico this weekend, were completely premature, suggesting the 33-year-old still has the support of the team.

“Hopefully, he can build a good performance," Horner told Sky Sport Italia.

"He did a great race last week with a great pace, so if he keeps the same confidence, he can do great.

“Listen, there is always pressure in Formula 1 contract or no contract. We know what Checo is capable of. There was never a discussion about him leaving the team.”

