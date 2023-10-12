EXCLUSIVE: Perez camp responds strongly to retirement rumours

Stuart Hodge

Thursday 12 October 2023 18:59 - Updated: 20:41

A rumour circulating on social media about the retirement of Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has been categorically denied by sources close to the driver.

A detailed rumour about the Mexican announcing his retirement from the sport at the upcoming grand prix in his home country later this month has been gaining traction on social media – after a season where Perez has trailed team-mate Max Verstappen by a distance since the fifth race in Miami.

The post, first seen on social media website Reddit, claims a former high-ranking commercial employee of one of Perez's sponsors, Escuderia Telmex, spoke at a dinner following a test day at a race track and said Red Bull had told Perez they will not be keeping him for 2024 and that the decision was communicated during the Japanese Grand Prix.

The post also claimed that a celebration would be prepared in honour of Perez for the Mexico City Grand Prix, celebrating the driver's storied F1 career.

Sergio Perez is a national hero in Mexico

Sergio Perez finished 10th at the Qatar Grand Prix

Red Bull powerbrokers Helmut Marko and Christian Horner will no doubt have been pondering Sergio Perez's long term future after a disappointing run of form

Perez retirement not imminent, but coming closer...

GPFans asked a source close to Perez about the claims and they said reports of an impending retirement announcement were "a load of nonsense".

That would tie in with remarks from Perez six weeks ago that he would race through 2026 at least before looking to wrap up his F1 career.

Sergio Perez speaks to media at the Italian Grand Prix, the race where he last finished on the podium

"I want to keep going, at least until 2026 when the change of rules is in effect and experience how much can I enjoy with this new set of rules. From there on, decide what will come for me in the future," said the Red Bull driver.

Perez has clear targets for 2023 and 2024

Christian Horner admitted recently that Perez is in "a bit of a spiral" and hopes that the Mexican can get back to his best in what remains of the 2023 campaign.

Max Verstappen celebrated his third world title after Sergio Perez crashed out of the Qatar Grand Prix Sprint

Perez himself recognises that Verstappen, who has run away with the title in 2023, has had a special season, remarking that he believes his team-mates championship run to be one of the best of all-time.

"This year, my objective is, clearly, to be second place," indicated Perez. "Next year I want to improve and fight for the title, that’s my goal."

