Verstappen questioned over engineer comments as Wolff makes big Hamilton claim – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Thursday 26 October 2023 00:27

Max Verstappen has raised eyebrows after expressing his frustration over team radio at the United States Grand Prix despite winning the race.

Wolff makes bullish Hamilton claim despite US Grand Prix disqualification

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has said that although the team's pace throughout the United States Grand Prix 'wasn't enough for victory', they should be proud that their development is progressing in the right direction.

Netflix announce new development in ‘Senna’ TV series

Netflix has unveiled more cast members for the highly anticipated 'Senna' miniseries, which gives an insight into the life of Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna.

Sargeant broke 30-year-old streak to follow in Andretti's footsteps

Williams' F1 rookie Logan Sargeant celebrated his first point in the sport at the United States Grand Prix, breaking an unwanted 30-year streak in the process.

F1 cannot wait for 'Hollywood politics' claims Sky Sports pundit

Sky Sports' pit-late reporter, Ted Kravitz, has insisted that Formula 1 cannot wait for the 'politics and antics going on in Hollywood', after he shared that the drivers have been shown parts of the highly-anticipated Brad Pitt movie.

