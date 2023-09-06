F1 News Today: Team principal SLAMS own drivers as Russell accused of 'dirty tactics' and Sainz sends ROBBERY message

Chris Deeley

Wednesday 6 September 2023 05:57

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has criticised Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri after the pair collided in the Italian Grand Prix.

F1 rival accuses Russell of 'DIRTY TACTICS' after 'illegal overtake'

The Italian Grand Prix at Monza not only provided fans with thrilling on-track action but also a dose of off-track drama as Williams star Alex Albon has jokingly accused Mercedes driver George Russell of employing "dirty tactics" displaying entitlement.

Sainz sends message to fans after attempted ROBBERY incident

Carlos Sainz has reassured supporters that he is fine after an attempted robbery in Milan.

EXCLUSIVE: Albon reveals SECRET to his incredible defensive performances

Alex Albon has fast become one of 2023's star drivers, after guiding his Williams to points and Q3 appearances on an increasingly regular basis – and has shared the secret to his success.

Ferrari reveals INTRIGUING place Schumacher slept during F1 reign

Seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher used to sleep in Enzo Ferrari's old office, Piero Ferrari has revealed.

