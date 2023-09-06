Marko reveals Norris 'AGREEMENT' as Perez pressure increases

Lauren Sneath

Wednesday 6 September 2023 12:57

Helmut Marko has suggested that Lando Norris is a strong possibility to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull, revealing that the young driver had previously 'reached an agreement' with Toro Rosso before his move to McLaren.

The Red Bull advisor praised Norris’ ‘youth and speed’ as he highlighted Perez’s weaknesses, saying that the Mexican driver is ‘not always focused’.

While Perez has contributed two race victories to his team this year, his team-mate Max Verstappen has won every other race and broken several records in the process.

The Mexican driver has struggled to measure up to his dominant rival, and Marko cited ‘other interests’ as a reason that the team may have to look elsewhere.

Norris and Verstappen are good friends on and off track, with the pair recently blowing off steam during a friendly padel tournament at home in Monaco.

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen are good friends

Speaking about Norris, he told ServusTV: “He is definitely a candidate for us. At Toro Rosso, we had already reached an agreement with him at the time, until his manager realised there was an option for a McLaren contract.

“In terms of youth and speed, he would suit us very well. Sergio, on the other hand, is already over 30 and is expecting his fourth child.

“So he also has other interests, so you have to see what happens next. Perez is not consistent, he is not always focused.”

Marko: Verstappen's team-mate needs strong mentality

Marko also discussed the difficult nature of racing alongside Verstappen, given the Dutchman’s comfort in the car and dominance out on track.

He praised Perez as having done the best out of Verstappen’s recent team-mates.

Marko explained: “On the one hand, the seat in Red Bull is one of the most wanted, but on the other hand, you also have Max Verstappen as an opponent.

“You then need a very strong personality and also mentality. Perez is the one who has done the best of all drivers in recent years and also won races."

