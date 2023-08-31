Lauren Sneath

A group of F1 drivers who are good friends have taken time out from preparing for the Italian Grand Prix to exercise their competitive spirit on the padel court.

George Russell, Lando Norris, Alex Albon and Max Verstappen played two-on-two in Monte Carlo this week, sharing photos on social media of the showdown.

Although it has not been established who won, the group were all smiles after blowing off steam on the court.

Williams driver Albon jokingly called the afternoon ‘MonteCarlo Padel Masters’ in a post on Instagram, sharing photographs of he and Russell shaking hands with their competitors after a match ended.

It seemed that the drivers swapped later on to play with other people, as Albon shared a photograph of he and Norris celebrating.

Verstappen, meanwhile, posted action shots as he leapt into the air and ran for a shot. He and Norris also appeared to do well, with the Dutchman posting a photo on his Instagram story of he and the British driver high-fiving.

Russell, meanwhile, shared similar photos of the group enjoying the match on his Instagram story, with the caption: “Warming up for Monza.”

