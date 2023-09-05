Sam Cook

Tuesday 5 September 2023 20:57

Seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher used to sleep in Enzo Ferrari's old office, Piero Ferrari has revealed.

The German is a Ferrari legend, having won five of his seven world championships with the team as they dominated Formula 1 in the early 2000s.

He was known for his studious approach to the sport, and ensuring every detail was spot on, which was one of the reasons why he was able to perform so consistently for so long.

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?

Piero Ferrari, son of Ferrari's founding father Enzo, has now revealed Schumacher's dedication to the team went even further than first thought.

Speaking to former world champion Damon Hill on Sky Sports F1, Ferrari revealed that Schumacher was often at 'The Farm House' (Enzo's office in the early days of the Ferrari team).

“For sure, really was THE champion Michael," Pierro said.

"Really was very professional, was very brave, was very intelligent. My father for sure, [would have been] very happy to have a driver like him. You know Michael was sleeping here upstairs! I never saw a guy like him really. So concentrated in what he was doing."

Enzo had 'a good heart'

Enzo Ferrari's legacy still is visible today

Enzo's legacy with the Ferrari team can still be seen today, 35 years after his death. He was the mastermind behind both the Ferrari sports car brand, and the F1 team that has been so successful.

During the early years, Ferrari won nine drivers' world championship titles under the leadership of Enzo, before his death in 1988.

They also established themselves as THE premium luxury sports car brand, and their name (as it does today) reached far and wide in motorsport.

Piero also gave Sky Sports a glimpse behind the kind of man his father was.

“My father was a really strong personality but was a person with a lot of good sentiment, good feelings and helping people.

"This part is not known but is another part of my father which is the strong man. Was strong, but was a man with a vision on the future. He was always saying ‘the past is the history, the past is done, you cannot change it. You can change the future.’ He was so precise on everything.

“He was a person with a good heart. After his death, I received many letters of people [saying] you have to know your father was helping me, he gave me money. I discover later that was his personality."

READ MORE: Jean Todt: Ferrari great and partner of Michelle Yeoh