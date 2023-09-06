Perez hints at Red Bull EXIT as Verstappen domination continues

Lauren Sneath

Wednesday 6 September 2023 08:57

Sergio Perez has admitted that he will ‘look for other alternatives’ to Red Bull in 2024 if he no longer feels he can ‘contribute’ to the team.

The Mexican driver has won two Grands Prix this season – a feat many drivers further down the grid would dream of – but his achievements pale in comparison to those of his team-mate Max Verstappen, who has won every other race in 2023.

Perez is confirmed as a driver for the team next year, but is not tied down after the 2024 season ends.

Verstappen, meanwhile, is contracted with Red Bull until 2028, as the team seeks to continue its streak of world championship wins.

Perez will 'look for alternatives'

Perez has made no secret of the pressure he feels under driving for the dominant team, alongside the grid’s current most successful driver.

In fact, after a roller-coaster season of big wins and hard losses, he has conceded that while his focus ’right now’ is to win with Red Bull, ‘at some point next year we will sit down and talk’.

He told DAZN: "Every year you learn things and that's why I like this sport so much. You are learning things all the time.

“I think the most important thing. Learn from your mistakes.

“With the season we have had, the next races are important in an environment where I feel I can contribute. And if that place for 2024 is not here, we will have to look for other alternatives.

"But right now, my main focus is to be here, win more races, continue winning championships with Red Bull. I have a contract until next year and at some point next year we will sit down and talk.”

