F1 rival accuses Russell of 'DIRTY TACTICS' after 'illegal overtake'

The Italian Grand Prix at Monza not only provided fans with thrilling on-track action but also a dose of off-track drama as Williams star Alex Albon has jokingly accused Mercedes driver George Russell of employing "dirty tactics" displaying entitlement.

The remarks were prompted by an incident involving the two drivers while the pair were arriving at the track on Saturday morning.

According to Chris Medland, Russell overtook Albon in the tunnel under the Monza track, a manoeuvre that the Thai-British driver deemed as "illegal".

Racing drivers are always racing drivers: George Russell overtook Alex Albon out of the tunnel under the track when arriving this morning. He was very pleased with himself - saw a gap and took it 😂 #F1 #ItalianGP — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) September 2, 2023

Speaking to Speed City Broadcasting, Albon responded to the incident.

"It's dirty tactics and completely illegal. I was kind of hoping the police would have seen it and call him out on it, but as soon as they saw it was George, they didn't care.

"I tried to get him back, to be fair he put up a good defence."

Mercedes entitlement

Alex Albon and George Russell have been long-time friends since their junior careers

In retaliation, Albon decided to "expose" how Russell's Mercedes has "gone to his head".

"To expose George, he drops his car off at the entrance and then makes his trainer park the car for him," Albon revealed.

"I think that just shows you the entitlement, and it's just all gone to his head a little bit with this Mercedes stuff!

"I'm true to my man, I park my car and I walk in like a normal person."

Although Albon put on an impressive showing at the Italian Grand Prix to finish P7 in Monza, Russell ultimately got the last laugh as the Briton crossed the line in P4.

