Russell hit with STEWARDS PENALTY during Italian Grand Prix

Sam Cook

Sunday 3 September 2023 16:10 - Updated: 16:26

George Russell was handed a five second time penalty at the Italian Grand Prix, for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

The incident happened whilst Russell was going for an overtake on Alpine driver Esteban Ocon, and the penalty will likely be added at the end of the race to his overall time, which could see him lose positions.

A frustrating one for Mercedes then, particularly as Russell was only racing with Ocon as he had pitted and the Frenchman was yet to come into the pits.

With Russell having a 10 second buffer to the car behind at the time he was given a penalty, he will be hoping it won't impact him too much.

Mercedes spirits high going into Monza

Both Hamilton and team-mate George Russell have signed a new deal to stay as team-mates until the end of the 2025 season at least

Mercedes announced last week that both Russell and his seven-time world champion team-mate Lewis Hamilton had both signed contracts keeping them at the team until at least the end of 2025.

READ MORE: Hamilton SIGNS new Mercedes contract as Russell also agrees new deal

You'd imagine that gave them a fairly big boost heading into the Italian GP, but it hasn't been plain sailing at Monza for the team, and their pace isn't where they would like it to be.

Russell managed to put in a great lap in Q3 to ensure he would start on the second row but has now picked up this penalty, whilst Hamilton was only able to qualify eighth, and as of yet has struggled to make progress during the race.

This would have deflated the Mercedes balloon somewhat then, after the highs of last week, confirming arguably the most complete driver lineup on the grid would be sticking around.

READ MORE: Why does Monza often throw up SURPRISE results and will we see one in 2023?