Russell reveals major SACRIFICE to help Hamilton at Italian Grand Prix

George Russell has said that he was providing Lewis Hamilton with a tow throughout the whole of Italian Grand Prix qualifying in a bid to help his team-mate qualify higher up the grid.

Russell pulled out a superb lap to put himself in fourth for Sunday's race, but Hamilton could only manage eighth in what will ultimately be a disappointing result for the seven-time world champion.

It comes as spirits were high heading into the weekend after the team announced on Thursday that both Hamilton and Russell had extended their deals to stay with the team until the end of the 2025 season.

The pair will have their work cut out if they want to secure a podium finish this weekend, as Russell's performance proved to be enough to put him on the second row, ahead of Sergio Perez.

Russell reveals Hamilton help

Lewis Hamilton will start in P8 for Sunday's race at Monza

And speaking after qualifying to the Sky Sports F1 crew, Russell has revealed that he was giving his illustrious team-mate a tow down the two main straights in an attempt to boost Hamilton's lap time.

“Everyone was going for the tow, and I went no tow and it sort of worked out," he said.

"I think if you nail the tow and [nail] your outlap, there’s a good one and a half, two tenths in it. But, the risk is you don’t get the right outlap and you’re too focused on that, it’s incredibly consistent as well.

"It’s quite challenging when you’re heading into turn one at 210/220mph and you get the slipstream.

“The next lap you’re doing 225mph and [it] changes your braking point. If you nail it, there’s a tenth and a half. I towed him [Hamilton] the whole session.

"Every weekend we alternate whose decision it is to go first or second. This weekend is his decision and it’s up to him to [decide]."

