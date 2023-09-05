Sainz sends message to fans after attempted ROBBERY incident
Carlos Sainz has reassured supporters that he is fine after an attempted robbery in Milan.
After achieving a third-place finish at the Italian Grand Prix, the weekend should have ended on a high – but the Ferrari driver ended up having to chase down thieves who made off with his valuable watch.
The timepiece, a Richard Mille worth around £500,000, was recovered after the driver managed to catch the criminals. The police were reported to have arrested two suspects.
Now, the Spaniard has taken to social media to reassure fans that he is doing fine after the incident.
Sainz wrote on his Instagram story: “As many of you already know, yesterday we experienced an unfortunate incident in Milano.
“The most important thing is that we are all OK and this will only remain as an unpleasant anecdote. Many thanks to all the people who helped us yesterday, to the Milan police for their quick intervention and thanks for all your messages.”
Ferrari targets
Sainz is not the only F1 driver to have been targeted by thieves.
His team-mate, the Monegasque Charles Leclerc, has his own Richard Mille watch stolen in the Italian coastal town of Viareggio.
The driver had been approached by two ‘fans’ who were wearing motorcycle helmets, who purported to be in search of a selfie with him, but instead made off with his valuable watch.