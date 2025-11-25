Lewis Hamilton sets off 2026 Ferrari alarm
Lewis Hamilton sets off 2026 Ferrari alarm
F1 legend Lewis Hamilton has made the stunning revelation that he isn't looking forward to driving for Ferrari in 2026.
Hamilton's move to Ferrari has not played out the way he hoped it would. One sprint race win, but no victories or podiums in grands prix this year.
The Brit endured another miserable weekend in Las Vegas, but it was his comments after the race that sent alarm bells ringing.
After the race, a downbeat Hamilton reflected on his performance, and suggested that he is looking forward to putting 2025 behind him, but that he is not looking forward to next season.
"It's a terrible result," Hamilton told BBC Radio 5 Live. "There is nothing positive to take from today.
Asked if that meant he was not looking forward to the next race in Qatar, Hamilton replied: "Next season."
Why might 2026 be different for Hamilton?
It has been clear throughout 2025 that Hamilton has not been a match for the pace of his younger team-mate Charles Leclerc, who has maximised the poor performance of the Ferrari to claim seven grand prix podiums.
Leclerc, Max Verstappen, the two McLaren drivers and George Russell have all vastly outperformed Hamilton in 2025, and he has never looked further from a world championship than he does right now.
However, 2026 sees wholesale regulation changes sweeping into F1, meaning a whole new generation of cars and power units.
Not only might this see Ferrari make a jump on their competitors and be challenging nearer to the front once more, but it also might mean that Hamilton is driving a generation of car that is more suited to his talents.
Since the current regulations came in back in 2022, Hamilton has won just two grands prix across four seasons, and has only beaten a team-mate once across those years.
Could the new 2026 machinery see the seven-time champion return to the kind of form that only saw him miss out on the title at the final race of the season back in 2021?
