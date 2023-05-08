Brian Van Hinthum

Maandag 8 mei 2023 01:15

Eén van de meest memorabele momenten uit de Grand Prix van Miami is toch wel de tamelijk unieke intro waar de coureurs voor de race mee werden voorgesteld aan de kijkers. De vrij opmerkelijke start voor de race heeft op het internet voor een hoop reacties gezorgd, waaronder van Jeremy Clarkson.

Inmiddels zijn we de afgelopen jaren heel wat gewend geraakt van de Amerikaanse races en typische bijkomstigheden, maar de manier waarop alle twintig de coureurs zondag door rapper en acteur LL Cool J naar voren werden gehaald en aan de buitenwereld gepresenteerd, spande toch wel echt de kroon. Eén voor een werden de heren op volledig Amerikaanse wijze naar voren gehaald door de presentator van dienst en dat zorgde op het internet voor een hoop hilariteit en verbaasde reacties.

Artikel gaat verder onder video

This Miami intro. Can such a thing never happen again ever. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) May 7, 2023

Welcome to gimmick city. This is what #F1 has become under Liberty. What an absolute joke. #MiamiGP — Rob Myers (@RobLMyers) May 7, 2023

I’m aware that Vegas will attempt to bring out the drivers riding on Mike Tyson’s tigers being pulled by strippers — Gabe (@gabednconfused) May 7, 2023

Ll Cool J: “And now it’s time for the Royal Rumble…” 🥊 #Miamigp — Conor Moore (@ConorSketches) May 7, 2023

What in the world is this?!?



Miami GP X Hans Zimmer X LL Cool J



This is so cringe. pic.twitter.com/sZKSqIjf7Y — James Michael (@JamessAlbe) May 7, 2023

And who just said following the Coronation that the Brits are the ones who do pomp and ceremony the best?



King Charles didn’t have smoke machines or LL Cool J. Or William pretending to conduct a little orchestra. #F1 #ProperCringe — The Spare Steward 🧡 (@SpareSteward) May 7, 2023

For the sake of all things holy, please stop doing this, Miami. This intro is demeaning, cringe and not how F1 do things. #MiamiGP surely F1 doesn't need the money enough to sell their souls? — Just Saying (@Justsayingcats) May 7, 2023

My opinion on this intro in Miami : pic.twitter.com/mViPkdmZHO — out of context Peter Bonnington (@bonotires) May 7, 2023