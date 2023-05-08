close global

Het internet reageert op bizarre intro van coureurs in Miami: "Dit is zo cringe"

Eén van de meest memorabele momenten uit de Grand Prix van Miami is toch wel de tamelijk unieke intro waar de coureurs voor de race mee werden voorgesteld aan de kijkers. De vrij opmerkelijke start voor de race heeft op het internet voor een hoop reacties gezorgd, waaronder van Jeremy Clarkson.

Inmiddels zijn we de afgelopen jaren heel wat gewend geraakt van de Amerikaanse races en typische bijkomstigheden, maar de manier waarop alle twintig de coureurs zondag door rapper en acteur LL Cool J naar voren werden gehaald en aan de buitenwereld gepresenteerd, spande toch wel echt de kroon. Eén voor een werden de heren op volledig Amerikaanse wijze naar voren gehaald door de presentator van dienst en dat zorgde op het internet voor een hoop hilariteit en verbaasde reacties.

