New season, new helmet šŸ”„



For this yearā€™s helmet I wanted to go back to the roots a bit more, with a more old-school design.



Looking forward to racing with this one šŸ‘Œ



Mini helmets are now available for pre-order on https://t.co/46lRXQtA7q šŸ”— https://t.co/6Qz7ARmfid pic.twitter.com/YhadVuC5lE