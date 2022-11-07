Hamilton makes "best race of all time" claim as race ban fuels Gasly demand - GPFans F1 Recap

Ian Parkes

Monday 7 November 2022 22:30

Lewis Hamilton has predicted next year's Las Vegas Grand Prix could be the 'best of all time' after headlining the weekend launch party.

Alpine make Gasly demand amid fear of race ban

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer has urged incoming driver Pierre Gasly to "be more careful" with the Frenchman facing a potential race ban ahead of his winter move.

Steiner calls for double-qualifying weekends

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has called on F1 to implement a double-qualifying session across a sprint weekend.

Wolff refuses to rule out Ricciardo for Mercedes reserve role

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has refused to rule out the possibility of Daniel Ricciardo becoming reserve driver in 2023.

Red Bull and Sky move on from boycott furore

Red Bull and Sky Sports F1 have moved on from the boycott that overshadowed the recent Mexico City Grand Prix and are again on speaking terms, GPFans can confirm.

Red Bull rivals "didn't take right opportunities" in F1 title fight - Domenicali