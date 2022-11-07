Hamilton makes "best race of all time" claim as race ban fuels Gasly demand - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton has predicted next year's Las Vegas Grand Prix could be the 'best of all time' after headlining the weekend launch party. Read more...
Alpine make Gasly demand amid fear of race ban
Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer has urged incoming driver Pierre Gasly to "be more careful" with the Frenchman facing a potential race ban ahead of his winter move. Read more...
Steiner calls for double-qualifying weekends
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has called on F1 to implement a double-qualifying session across a sprint weekend. Read more...
Wolff refuses to rule out Ricciardo for Mercedes reserve role
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has refused to rule out the possibility of Daniel Ricciardo becoming reserve driver in 2023. Read more...
Red Bull and Sky move on from boycott furore
Red Bull and Sky Sports F1 have moved on from the boycott that overshadowed the recent Mexico City Grand Prix and are again on speaking terms, GPFans can confirm. Read more...
Red Bull rivals "didn't take right opportunities" in F1 title fight - Domenicali
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has suggested Red Bull's rivals "didn't take the right opportunities" in this year's ultimately one-sided championship battle. Read more...