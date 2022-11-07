Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Alpine make Gasly demand amid fear of race ban
Schumacher title-winning Ferrari set to sell for near eight-figure sum
1
Ferrari bemoan "very small" impact of Red Bull budget cap penalty
2
Red Bull rivals "didn't take right opportunities" in F1 title fight - Domenicali
Wolff refuses to rule out Ricciardo for Mercedes reserve role
Hamilton 'desperation' as budget cap wound motivates Red Bull - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 set to implement winter shutdown
Mercedes concern for "worse sport" over F1 blanket problem
Gasly adamant he is not dangerous as race ban looms
Ricciardo calls for changes to deliver "head space" for F1 drivers
Leclerc reveals "re-zero" process to get through mentally difficult year
F1 dismiss "casino whale" prices for Las Vegas Grand Prix
4
Red Bull fuelled for 2023 by budget cap grievance
5
Mercedes reveal Hamilton "shock" at radical title hopes switch
Alpine make Gasly demand amid fear of race ban

Alpine make Gasly demand amid fear of race ban

F1 News

Alpine make Gasly demand amid fear of race ban

Alpine make Gasly demand amid fear of race ban

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer has urged incoming driver Pierre Gasly to "be more careful" with the Frenchman facing a potential race ban ahead of his winter move.

AlphaTauri driver Gasly is currently two points shy of collecting 12 on his licence and being handed a suspension for one grand prix.

The latest point was collected in Sunday's Mexico City Grand Prix for forcing Aston Martin's Lance Stroll off the circuit as he made an overtake.

Gasly now has the final two races of this season to negotiate, plus the first seven of next year when he will be an Alpine driver, to avoid a ban before points finally drop off his licence.

Assessing Gasly's situation and the likelihood of sitting out a race so early in his time with the team, Szafnauer said: “We just have to be a little bit more careful.”

Jokingly suggested to Szafnauer that Gasly takes a tactical penalty at the next race in Brazil, ruling him out of the season-ending grand prix in Abu Dhabi to ensure his slate is clean for when he arrives at Alpine, he replied: “Yeah, a tactical foul.

"Or maybe he could take a class and then the points drop off.”

Gasly, though, expressed deep concern at his situation over the weekend in Mexico, insisting he is not a dirty driver despite the points accumulation, with the first four for causing a collision in the Spanish and Austrian GPs this year.

“I saw what happened [in Mexico] and at this point, I’m not biased," said Szafnauer.

"It looked 50-50 to me but anyway. Just have to be more careful.”

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x