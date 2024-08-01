F1 team CLOSE IN on 2025 driver signing
F1 team CLOSE IN on 2025 driver signing
One Formula 1 team are close to completing their 2025 driver lineup as they close in on signing their second star for next season.
With the summer break upon us, some teams have used the pause in racing action to announce their plans for next season, as evidenced by Williams' recent confirmation that Carlos Sainz will drive for the team next year.
Of course, in joining Williams, Sainz is believed to have rejected approaches from Audi's F1 project and Alpine.
The latter, however, now appear close to completing their driver pairing for 2025 and beyond, with it confirmed that Esteban Ocon will leave the team and join Haas at the end of 2024.
Alpine set to sign Jack Doohan
On Wednesday, Alpine announced that they had snapped up a new team principal in Oliver Oakes following Bruno Famin's confirmed exit.
Now, it appears the team's new chief has wasted no time in deciding who he wants in the car alongside Gasly next season.
According to motorsport.com, Alpine have elected to promote reserve driver and former Formula 2 racer Jack Doohan to partner the Frenchman next season.
Doohan was previously a member of Red Bull's junior programme between 2017 and 2021, but joined Alpine's young driver scheme in 2022.
The Australian - who is the son of Australian motorcycle legend Mick Doohan - finished 3rd in the 2023 Formula 2 Championship and has completed numerous FP1 outings for the team having carried out reserve driver duties for them over the last couple of seasons.
Clearly, Doohan has impressed in the role, with the 21-year-old now set to get his shot at a full-time slot on the grid.
Of course, it must be stressed at this stage that no official announcement has been made.
However, if reports are accurate, it will only be a matter of time before the Australian is confirmed.
