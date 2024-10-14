F1 star reveals SURPRISE career change

In a surprising turn away from Formula 1, one of the stars of the grid has admitted the pinnacle of motorsport alone isn't enough to spur him on any longer.

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly has revealed his latest venture—becoming a part-owner of FC Versailles, a semi-professional football club.

While fans know him as a fierce competitor on the F1 grid, Gasly's passion for football has led him to invest in the French third-tier club, bringing his unique sporting insight to the team’s development.

Gasly, who has experienced a tough year on track with the French racing outfit, explained that his decision to co-own FC Versailles stems from a deep-rooted connection with the sport.

"As a big football fan, I’ve always somehow wanted to be involved in the sport," he explained to Motorsport.com.

Throughout his own F1 career, the French racer has been tested, currently driving for a team that sits ninth in the constructors' standings, with no sign of significantly improving with just six races left in the 2024 season.

Pierre Gasly dons the no.10 on his F1 car as a tribute to French football legend Zinedine Zidane

Gasly moves away from F1

Having been promoted to Red Bull to replace Daniel Ricciardo in 2019, Gasly was then dropped back down to the junior team mid-season, falling victim to the ruthless Red Bull axe that recently slashed Ricciardo's own career for good.

Gasly left the Red Bull family altogether to sign with Alpine for 2023, but has since endured two disappointing seasons, perhaps now needing to look outside of F1 for motivation.

"Obviously, I wasn’t going to be involved as a player. But I always had in the back of my head that if one day an attractive offer would come up, I would find a way to be involved.

Gasly finds himself P15 in the drivers' standings

The 28-year-old's investment in FC Versailles is more than just financial—he's using his experience in high-performance environments to help elevate the club.

“I had a very good connection with the two other owners [Alexandre Mulliez and Fabien Lazare]. And then I was like, OK, that’s definitely a very attractive project.

"I need more than just Formula 1 in my life to get me mentally balanced and in a happy place. And this is just something that I love following, besides Formula 1."

Pierre Gasly (R) with F1 star Lewis Hamilton

"They probably look at it more as a business, so they sometimes miss a little bit of the player side of things. But when you know how you can extract the maximum out of the guys, that actually brings performance on the pitch."

Despite balancing the rigours of Formula 1 with this role, Gasly remains committed to helping FC Versailles grow.

"The short-term goal is to move up to the second division, which is obviously very difficult because it’s very competitive," he explained.

As Gasly continues to race at the pinnacle of motorsport, his investment in FC Versailles highlights his desire for a life beyond F1 — one that keeps him mentally balanced and engaged with his other passion.

For now, both football and F1 remain at the heart of Pierre Gasly’s career trajectory.

