F1 winner becomes proud OWNER of historic football club

French Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly has become a co-owner of a historic football club who have boasted names including Thierry Henry and Hatem Ben Arfa in the past.

Gasly's Enstone-based Alpine team have recently taken on huge investment from sporting superstars themselves, but have started the 2024 F1 season in poor fashion, appearing to be one of the very slowest teams on the grid in the opening two races.

The team's French links goes beyond their two drivers - Gasly and 27-year-old Esteban Ocon - having previously been under the Renault brand, and having a large French contingent within their staff.

Gasly has now become a major shareholder in a French football club, who famously competed in the semi-finals of the Coupe De France as huge underdogs back in 2022.

Gasly co-owner of Thierry Henry's former club

FC Versailles 78 have played largely in the fourth division of French football, but have recently been promoted into the Championnat National, the third tier in the French football league system.

The team are classed as semi-professional, and have helped the careers of some huge stars. Henry played for the club in the 1992-93 season, as a youth player.

Gasly will join the club as a joint shareholder alongside President Alexandre Mulliez, and his partner Fabien Lazare.

"I am delighted to get involved with FC Versailles because I have always wanted to get involved in professional football," Gasly said in an official statement.

"With Alexandre [Mulliez] and Fabien [Lazare], we share values, ambition and a keen competitive spirit which will allow us to positively develop the club. This is the start of a very beautiful story. Go Versailles!"

Le FC Versailles est fier d’accueillir Pierre Gasly, pilote de Formule 1 français, comme troisième associé propriétaire. 🤝



Lire le communiqué. 👇 — FC Versailles 👑 (@FCVersaillesOff) March 18, 2024

