F1 team announce new team principal for 2024 season

Alpine have announced that Bruno Famin will take over as team principal on a permanent basis heading into the 2024 Formula 1 season.

The Frenchman was drafted in as interim boss following the decision to relieve Otmar Szafnauer of his duties last July.

Alpine finished a lonely sixth place in the constructors’ standings in 2023, taking just two podiums between French drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.

The team showed promising progress towards the end of the season but are aware that they need to show more if they are to become a credible threat to the top teams in the sport.

Alpine's 2024 livery features a lot more revealed carbon than previous cars

Esteban Ocon is entering his fifth season with the French outfit in 2024

Are Alpine a team on the move?

Drivers Ocon and Gasly are out of contract at the end of the year, giving their new team principal work to do if he wants to hold onto his talent heading into 2025 – especially with Mercedes in need of a driver.

Ocon has ties with Toto Wolff and used to be a contracted young driver for the team and could be a serious candidate for them to replace Lewis Hamilton – who leaves the Brackley-based team to join Ferrari at the end of the upcoming season.

Alpine have also recently received the backing of several superstar investors into the Enstone-based team, and will be hoping to make an impression on the top five teams heading into the next couple of seasons.

In a post on social media platform X, Alpine confirmed that Famin is now the team’s full-time team principal.

