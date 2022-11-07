Hamilton delivers Las Vegas prediction after spectacular debut event

Ian Parkes

Monday 7 November 2022 15:04

Lewis Hamilton has predicted next year's Las Vegas Grand Prix could be the 'best of all time' after headlining the weekend launch party.

Hamilton was joined by Mercedes team-mate George Russell, Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Williams' Alex Albon, along with the latter's team boss Jost Capito and Haas team principal Guenther Steiner for the spectacular event along the Strip.

Hamilton, Russell and Perez, in particular, took part in live car demonstrations as part of a full day of events that also included a 'painting of the start line' ceremony as F1 commenced the promotion of its own event in flamboyant style.

All the drivers and team principals then addressed an astonishing crowd of 43,000 that had gathered over the course of the day, with many getting their first glimpse of F1

“I’m so excited to be in Vegas,” said Hamilton. “Just driving down that Strip, watching movies like so many of you have seen [set] in Vegas, the lights…this race could, for sure, be the best race of all time.”

Hamilton is wary that ahead of the inaugural event that runs from November 16-18 next year, there will be plenty to distract the drivers and that staying single-minded will be key to getting through the weekend, particularly if a title is on the line.

“We have races in Singapore, and Monaco is pretty hectic,” added Hamilton. “It’s definitely not going to be easy [to focus].

“We’ll be here to try and win the race, but hopefully we’ll get to enjoy what this city has to offer.”